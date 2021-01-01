About this product
100% organic hemp-based phytocannabinoid (CBD) oil
Formulated for dogs, cats, and horses (see dosing guides above)
Full-spectrum phytocannabinoid obtained via cold CO2 extraction
3rd party lab tested for quality, safety, and efficacy
Organic hemp oil sourced from Germany & U.K.
Organic hemp extract sourced from Oregon
Extract derived from mature hemp stalks & seeds to be legal in all 50 states
Contains zero chemical or pesticide residue
0% THC = Non-psychoactive = NO "High"
No additives or preservatives
100% natural
You want your pet to maintain his health and vitality for as long as possible. Although you can't stop time, there are ways to help him keep his vigor for longer. International studies suggest that natural phytocannabinoid oil may be beneficial for a number of issues, such as inflammation, seizures, anxiety, generalized pain, and nausea.
Our PurCBD+ phytocannabinoid oil is organic hemp-based and now available in 125mg and 750mg concentrations. Since we use the purest ingredients, you can rest assured that you're getting the most potent tincture available at the most affordable price.
This phytocannabinoid oil contains 0% THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes the "high" sensation. It's non-psychoactive and is safe for dogs and cats alike.
Our formula is 100% natural and independently tested to ensure quality, purity, and effectiveness. We always use organic sources, so you can be sure your CBD oil does not contain any pesticide residue and is derived from only the finest hemp-based oils.
Just give your pet the recommended dosage depending on his weight. See our comprehensive dosing chart for dosage suggestions. It may take up to two days for results to become apparent. Always ask your vet before discontinuing your pet's medications or other treatments.
Why phytocannabinoid?
While the FDA has prevented any wide-scale studies on the effectiveness of phytocannabinoid from being performed in the US, international studies suggest that it may help with a whole range of health conditions, such as anxiety, seizures, convulsions, inflammation, chronic pain, and more. The Innovet team has seen, through personal experiences and countless customer success stories, the lifesaving effects of phytocannabinoid oil.
Our phytocannabinoid oil:
About this brand
Innovet Pet Products
We love pets. Like, REALLY love pets. Our products are born from our passion: making healthcare products easily accessible, affordable, and easy-to-use for any pet owner and ANY pet.
Just like people, every pet has his own unique personality. We’re aware that some can be, shall we say, harder to train than others. Our mission from the beginning has been to create health and wellness items specifically tailored for animals that are hard to medicate. From the puppy with an affinity for getting into literally everything he shouldn’t (which would be ALL puppies) to animals with special needs who need products tailored directly to them, we’ve taken the extra step to offer items you can feel good about using.
