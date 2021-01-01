About this product

100% organic hemp-based phytocannabinoid (CBD) oil

Formulated for dogs, cats, and horses (see dosing guides above)

Full-spectrum phytocannabinoid obtained via cold CO2 extraction

3rd party lab tested for quality, safety, and efficacy

Organic hemp oil sourced from Germany & U.K.

Organic hemp extract sourced from Oregon

Extract derived from mature hemp stalks & seeds to be legal in all 50 states

Contains zero chemical or pesticide residue

0% THC = Non-psychoactive = NO "High"

No additives or preservatives

100% natural



You want your pet to maintain his health and vitality for as long as possible. Although you can't stop time, there are ways to help him keep his vigor for longer. International studies suggest that natural phytocannabinoid oil may be beneficial for a number of issues, such as inflammation, seizures, anxiety, generalized pain, and nausea.



Our PurCBD+ phytocannabinoid oil is organic hemp-based and now available in 125mg and 750mg concentrations. Since we use the purest ingredients, you can rest assured that you're getting the most potent tincture available at the most affordable price.



This phytocannabinoid oil contains 0% THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes the "high" sensation. It's non-psychoactive and is safe for dogs and cats alike.



Our formula is 100% natural and independently tested to ensure quality, purity, and effectiveness. We always use organic sources, so you can be sure your CBD oil does not contain any pesticide residue and is derived from only the finest hemp-based oils.



Just give your pet the recommended dosage depending on his weight. See our comprehensive dosing chart for dosage suggestions. It may take up to two days for results to become apparent. Always ask your vet before discontinuing your pet's medications or other treatments.



Why phytocannabinoid?



While the FDA has prevented any wide-scale studies on the effectiveness of phytocannabinoid from being performed in the US, international studies suggest that it may help with a whole range of health conditions, such as anxiety, seizures, convulsions, inflammation, chronic pain, and more. The Innovet team has seen, through personal experiences and countless customer success stories, the lifesaving effects of phytocannabinoid oil.



Our phytocannabinoid oil:



Is derived from 100% phytocannabinoid hemp

Contains 0% THC, so there's no "high"

Has no pesticides or other chemicals

Is safe and gentle enough for dogs and cats

Easy to use dropper allows for a perfect dosage