About this product
Lineage: OGKB 2.0 x RNTZ
A smooth-hitting cross of our OGKB 2.0 and Runtz, this newly created Indica cultivar is known to provide calm and relaxing effects—a perfect way to unwind after a long day. RZ Berry tastes like an indulgent midnight snack, with sneaky notes of raspberry, cookie dough and cream.
Live Rosin is a solventless cannabis concentrate produced from uncured and freshly frozen cannabis flower. First, trichomes from the frozen flower are mechanically separated in a bath of ice and water. The resulting Ice Water Extract Hash is then filtered through a fine micron screen with the assistance of heat and pressure, creating rosin, a liquid resin consisting of cannabinoids, terpenes, and waxes.
Live Rosin Cold Cure is created through additional post-extraction processes, where Live Rosin is jarred and left to cure at cool temperatures. During the cure, terpenes migrate to the concentrates surface, transforming the Live Rosin into a wetter, badder-like consistency that is best used with a tool in a traditional or electronic dab rig.
Live Rosin Cold Cure - RZ Berry
INSARosin
About this brand
INSA
Hey Bud! Welcome to Insa, your go-to destination for premium adult and medical use cannabis products. Our dispensaries offer a wide range of high-quality products in various formats to suit your needs and preferences.
Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day, calm your nerves, or manage symptoms of your qualifying condition, we've got you covered. Our knowledgeable staff is always on hand to help you find the right products to meet your needs and answer any questions you may have.
At Insa, we pride ourselves on providing a fun and friendly atmosphere for our patients and customers alike. We believe that product use should be an enjoyable and positive experience for recreational and medical users alike, and we work hard to create a welcoming environment.
So, no matter your reason for use, whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a first-time user, we invite you to come and explore our selection of premium products. From flower to edibles, concentrates to topicals, tinctures and more…we have something for all users. Come visit us today and see why Insa is the premier destination for adult use and medical cannabis.
Visit our website to find the closest location or call us at 877-500-INSA to speak with an expert.
Please Note: Permissible use of medical marijuana or cannabis varies by state. It is recommended that you review your state's applicable laws and regulations and if applicable consult your physician prior to purchasing or consuming medical marijuana or cannabis.
