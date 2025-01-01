We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Quality. Accessibility. Lifestyle.
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
11 products
Chocolates
Chocolate Bar - Mango Kush
by Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Candy
Fruit Chews - Strawberry Limeade
by Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Beverages
DRENCH - Unflavored
by Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Subtles - Tropical
by Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Subtles - Cinnamon
by Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Beverages
DRENCH - Passion Fruit Pear
by Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Beverages
DRENCH - Lemon
by Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Candy
Fruit Chews - Pineapple Watermelon
by Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Candy
Fruit Chews - Citrus Blend
by Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Chocolates
Chocolate Bar - Milk Chocolate
by Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Subtles - Spearmint
by Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Home
Brands
Integrative Health Products (IHP)
Catalog
Edibles