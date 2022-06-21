Whether you are looking to go for a hike, ease minor pain, meet up with friends, or to simply relax at home…Subdew mints are a convenient and discreet way to consume cannabis without overdoing it. Our 3mg sublingual treat(mints) are optimal in onset and dosage, without the smoke or extra calories.

Subdew mints are an ideal way for new, or light, cannabis users to incorporate cannabis into their active lifestyles, while learning what dose is best for them.