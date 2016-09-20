About this strain
Grapefruit effects
435 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
