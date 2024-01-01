We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
IONIC
IONIC makes beautiful, premium cannabis products
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Vaping
Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers
7 products
Vape pens
Tangie OG Distillate Disposable Battery/Cartridge - White
by IONIC
Vape pens
Sour Tangie Distillate Disposable Battery/Cartridge - White
by IONIC
Vape pens
Original Glue Distillate Disposable Battery/Cartridge - White
by IONIC
Vape pens
Granddaddy Purple Distillate Disposable Battery/Cartridge - White
by IONIC
Vape pens
Bubblegum Kush Distillate Disposable Vape
by IONIC
Vape pens
Skywalker OG Distillate Disposable Battery/Cartridge - White
by IONIC
Vape pens
Super Lemon Haze Distillate Disposable Battery/Cartridge - Black
by IONIC
Home
Brands
IONIC
Catalog
Vaping