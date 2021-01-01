About this product

Only organically grown, full-plant spectrum CBD is used in our proprietary liquid formulation. Certified organic vegetable glycerin and organic plant terpenes make up the remainder, creating a smooth blend of liquid herbal satisfaction!

10ml bottle/250mg of CBD per bottle



Each batch is 3rd party lab tested, childproofed, dated & labeled and 100% FDA compliant.



Available in 3 flavors:

TANGIE – Refreshing citrus with a bit of sweetness. The natural flavor of the plant shines through.

OG KUSH- A perfect replica of the strain’s unique flavor. Earthy with a touch of lemon and pine.

THIN MINT- A full-bodied, spiced-up menthol that provides a cooling sensation with refreshing relief.



