Vegans we got you! You asked and we delivered — specially formulated Irie Bliss Goddess CBD Gummies 100mg perfect for those looking for vegan CBD gummies. 10 pack, 10 mg CBD per piece. Yummy assorted flavors! Same great taste, CBD benefits and texture — without gelatin.



Handmade using the highest quality ingredients, including local VT isolate. Available in full spectrum plant oil.