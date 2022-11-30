About this product
The only CBD Lotion you’ll ever need!
The newest edition, Sports Lotion 1000mg CBD with Arnica is our Ulta-Hydrating skin and muscle lotion that’s perfect to use before and after activity. Useful for soothing those tender joints & muscles, as well as restoring dry skin.
The newest edition, Sports Lotion 1000mg CBD with Arnica is our Ulta-Hydrating skin and muscle lotion that’s perfect to use before and after activity. Useful for soothing those tender joints & muscles, as well as restoring dry skin.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!