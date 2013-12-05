Irie CBD
Irie CBD Daily Blend
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
Daily
FIND HEALTH. PURE & SIMPLE. STRAIGHTFORWARD WELLNESS DAILY.
Available in 250 and 500 mg strength tinctures at iriecbd.com
Artfully supporting the body’s own Endocannabinoid System, the Daily blend aids in cellular communication, oxygen use, and helps the body return to its natural state of balance and homeostasis.* Providing increased vitality, energy and health for all, this carefully crafted blend provides a powerful daily dose of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil with a full profile of all naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids easily incorporated into your everyday health routine.
IrieCBD’s Daily blend includes the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients. IrieCBD tinctures optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency.
• Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
• Organic Standards, Non-GMO
• All Natural Ingredients
• Terpene Rich
• Lab Tested and Verified
• Non-Psychoactive
• Safety Sealed
At IrieCBD, we believe in the healing power of plants. Our unique tincture line combines the ancient wisdom of carefully crafted herbal blends with our pure, terpene rich Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Each tincture is formulated by our herbal and nutritional experts delivering targeted relief and supportive effects on the body’s natural systems.*
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract (CBD) From Organic Hemp | Organic Hemp Seed Oil | Organic Vitamin E Oil | Organic Monk Fruit Extract
Supplement Facts: Bottle Size: 1.08 fl oz or 32 ml Serving Size: As a natural supplement, take XX
Safety: Store away from heat, light, and humidity. Refrigerate after opening.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
FIND HEALTH. PURE & SIMPLE. STRAIGHTFORWARD WELLNESS DAILY.
Available in 250 and 500 mg strength tinctures at iriecbd.com
Artfully supporting the body’s own Endocannabinoid System, the Daily blend aids in cellular communication, oxygen use, and helps the body return to its natural state of balance and homeostasis.* Providing increased vitality, energy and health for all, this carefully crafted blend provides a powerful daily dose of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil with a full profile of all naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids easily incorporated into your everyday health routine.
IrieCBD’s Daily blend includes the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients. IrieCBD tinctures optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency.
• Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
• Organic Standards, Non-GMO
• All Natural Ingredients
• Terpene Rich
• Lab Tested and Verified
• Non-Psychoactive
• Safety Sealed
At IrieCBD, we believe in the healing power of plants. Our unique tincture line combines the ancient wisdom of carefully crafted herbal blends with our pure, terpene rich Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Each tincture is formulated by our herbal and nutritional experts delivering targeted relief and supportive effects on the body’s natural systems.*
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract (CBD) From Organic Hemp | Organic Hemp Seed Oil | Organic Vitamin E Oil | Organic Monk Fruit Extract
Supplement Facts: Bottle Size: 1.08 fl oz or 32 ml Serving Size: As a natural supplement, take XX
Safety: Store away from heat, light, and humidity. Refrigerate after opening.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!