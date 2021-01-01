Irwin Naturals
About this product
Featuring savory almond butter, our signature dark chocolate, and premium CBD with Full-Spectrum Hemp-Extract – these sophisticated sweets are a tranquil twist on a timeless treat.
With 10 mg CBD* per cup full-spectrum hemp extract.
*Crafted to contain approximately 10 mg of CBD per cup, which is naturally occurring in full-spectrum hemp extract and so will vary in quantity from crop to crop.
