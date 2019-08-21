About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A pure <strong>sativa landrace strain</strong> from the Durban region of South Africa, resulting in one of the few true sativa strains still widely available.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 17% to 24%, offering a potent and long-lasting cerebral high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Durban Poison is known for its powerful, energizing cerebral effects. The high is often described as clear-headed, focused, and euphoric, making it ideal for daytime use or when mental clarity is needed. It's perfect for creative projects, physical activities, or social situations. Durban Poison enhances mood, boosts creativity, and provides a surge of energy without inducing anxiety or paranoia, making it a great choice for sativa enthusiasts. Medical users often turn to this strain to manage stress, depression, and fatigue.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Durban Poison has a sweet, earthy flavor with hints of pine, citrus, and anise. The aroma is similarly sweet, with spicy, herbal, and licorice undertones. Its unique and pleasant taste has made it a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs who enjoy flavorful strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are large and chunky, coated in a thick layer of trichomes that give them a frosty appearance. The plant itself is tall and slender, typical of sativa strains, with long, narrow leaves and densely packed buds.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Durban Poison Feminized is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. As a sativa, the plants can grow tall, so indoor growers may need to manage height with training techniques such as topping or SCROG (Screen of Green). Durban Poison is highly resilient and can thrive in both indoor and outdoor environments, especially in warm, sunny climates. It is also resistant to mold and pests, making it a good choice for outdoor growers in more challenging environments.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 9 to 10 weeks, which is relatively quick for a pure sativa strain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Durban Poison produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Outdoor plants tend to yield more due to the plant’s ability to grow tall and robust, while indoor plants can still produce substantial amounts with the right care.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Durban Poison Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Energizing Sativa Effects</strong>: Durban Poison provides a powerful, uplifting cerebral high that’s perfect for daytime use, enhancing focus, creativity, and mood.</li>
<li>
<strong>Sweet, Earthy Flavor</strong>: The sweet, earthy flavor of Durban Poison, with its hints of pine and citrus, makes it a favorite for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Resilient Growth</strong>: Durban Poison is highly resilient to pests and mold, making it suitable for outdoor cultivation in a variety of climates.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: With its uplifting and energizing effects, Durban Poison is perfect for daytime activities, helping users stay productive, creative, and focused.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to manage symptoms of stress, depression, fatigue, and ADHD, offering a mental boost without the sedative effects of indica strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Outdoor Growing</strong>: Durban Poison is well-suited for outdoor cultivation, particularly in warm, sunny climates. Its resilience to pests and mold makes it a good choice for novice growers in outdoor environments.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Durban Poison Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a pure sativa strain with energizing effects and a rich, flavorful profile. Its high THC content, sweet flavor, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether grown indoors or outdoors, Durban Poison offers a rewarding cultivation experience with high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, clear-headed, and long-lasting high perfect for daytime use.</p>
<p> </p>
<!---->
Durban Poison Feminized Seeds - Island Roots
About this strain
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.