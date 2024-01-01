About this product
<p><strong>Fruit Salad</strong> is a flavorful <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its sweet, fruity taste and deeply relaxing effects. It is a cross between several fruit-flavored strains, creating a well-balanced strain that provides both mental clarity and physical relaxation. The <strong>feminized version</strong> ensures that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and simplifying the growing process.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A combination of various fruity strains, typically including <strong>Strawberry</strong>, <strong>Blueberry</strong>, and <strong>Pineapple</strong> genetics, resulting in a robust indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 16% to 22%, offering a strong and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Fruit Salad provides a relaxing, full-body high characteristic of indica strains, making it perfect for evening or nighttime use. The effects start with a light cerebral uplift, which improves mood and relieves stress, followed by a deep physical relaxation that can lead to couch-lock or sleep. It’s ideal for those looking to unwind after a long day, as well as medical users seeking relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Despite its strong physical effects, Fruit Salad maintains a slight mental clarity, making it a well-balanced strain for those who want relaxation without overwhelming sedation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: True to its name, Fruit Salad has a sweet, fruity flavor profile that includes notes of berries, citrus, and tropical fruits. The aroma is similarly sweet and fruity, with earthy undertones. The strain's delightful flavor and aroma make it a favorite for those who enjoy sweet, flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, compact, and covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty, resinous appearance. The plants are typically short and bushy, characteristic of indica-dominant strains, and may display vibrant hues of purple and green.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Fruit Salad Feminized is easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. The plants stay relatively short and compact, making them ideal for indoor growing setups with limited space. This strain thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, although it prefers warm, sunny climates. Its dense buds can be prone to mold, so ensuring proper airflow and maintaining the right humidity levels is important during the flowering stage. Training techniques such as topping or LST (Low-Stress Training) can help increase yields.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 9 weeks, which is relatively fast for an indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Fruit Salad produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of dense, flavorful buds, while outdoor plants can yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Fruit Salad Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Deep Relaxing Effects</strong>: Fruit Salad provides a calming, full-body high that’s perfect for evening use, helping users unwind and manage stress or pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Sweet, Fruity Flavor</strong>: The delightful mix of fruity flavors makes Fruit Salad a favorite among flavor chasers and those who enjoy sweet strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: This strain is relatively easy to grow, making it a great choice for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing and calming effects, Fruit Salad is best suited for evening or nighttime use, helping users unwind and fall asleep.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular among medical users seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia due to its potent physical effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor Enthusiasts</strong>: The sweet, fruity flavor of Fruit Salad makes it a standout strain for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Fruit Salad Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a flavorful, easy-to-grow indica strain with relaxing effects. Its sweet, fruity flavor, calming high, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're a novice or experienced grower, Fruit Salad offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, enjoyable high perfect for relaxation and sleep.</p>
<p> </p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A combination of various fruity strains, typically including <strong>Strawberry</strong>, <strong>Blueberry</strong>, and <strong>Pineapple</strong> genetics, resulting in a robust indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 16% to 22%, offering a strong and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Fruit Salad provides a relaxing, full-body high characteristic of indica strains, making it perfect for evening or nighttime use. The effects start with a light cerebral uplift, which improves mood and relieves stress, followed by a deep physical relaxation that can lead to couch-lock or sleep. It’s ideal for those looking to unwind after a long day, as well as medical users seeking relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Despite its strong physical effects, Fruit Salad maintains a slight mental clarity, making it a well-balanced strain for those who want relaxation without overwhelming sedation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: True to its name, Fruit Salad has a sweet, fruity flavor profile that includes notes of berries, citrus, and tropical fruits. The aroma is similarly sweet and fruity, with earthy undertones. The strain's delightful flavor and aroma make it a favorite for those who enjoy sweet, flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, compact, and covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty, resinous appearance. The plants are typically short and bushy, characteristic of indica-dominant strains, and may display vibrant hues of purple and green.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Fruit Salad Feminized is easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. The plants stay relatively short and compact, making them ideal for indoor growing setups with limited space. This strain thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, although it prefers warm, sunny climates. Its dense buds can be prone to mold, so ensuring proper airflow and maintaining the right humidity levels is important during the flowering stage. Training techniques such as topping or LST (Low-Stress Training) can help increase yields.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 9 weeks, which is relatively fast for an indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Fruit Salad produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of dense, flavorful buds, while outdoor plants can yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Fruit Salad Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Deep Relaxing Effects</strong>: Fruit Salad provides a calming, full-body high that’s perfect for evening use, helping users unwind and manage stress or pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Sweet, Fruity Flavor</strong>: The delightful mix of fruity flavors makes Fruit Salad a favorite among flavor chasers and those who enjoy sweet strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: This strain is relatively easy to grow, making it a great choice for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing and calming effects, Fruit Salad is best suited for evening or nighttime use, helping users unwind and fall asleep.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular among medical users seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia due to its potent physical effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor Enthusiasts</strong>: The sweet, fruity flavor of Fruit Salad makes it a standout strain for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Fruit Salad Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a flavorful, easy-to-grow indica strain with relaxing effects. Its sweet, fruity flavor, calming high, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're a novice or experienced grower, Fruit Salad offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, enjoyable high perfect for relaxation and sleep.</p>
<p> </p>
Fruit Salad Feminized Seeds - Island Roots
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
<p><strong>Fruit Salad</strong> is a flavorful <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its sweet, fruity taste and deeply relaxing effects. It is a cross between several fruit-flavored strains, creating a well-balanced strain that provides both mental clarity and physical relaxation. The <strong>feminized version</strong> ensures that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and simplifying the growing process.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A combination of various fruity strains, typically including <strong>Strawberry</strong>, <strong>Blueberry</strong>, and <strong>Pineapple</strong> genetics, resulting in a robust indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 16% to 22%, offering a strong and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Fruit Salad provides a relaxing, full-body high characteristic of indica strains, making it perfect for evening or nighttime use. The effects start with a light cerebral uplift, which improves mood and relieves stress, followed by a deep physical relaxation that can lead to couch-lock or sleep. It’s ideal for those looking to unwind after a long day, as well as medical users seeking relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Despite its strong physical effects, Fruit Salad maintains a slight mental clarity, making it a well-balanced strain for those who want relaxation without overwhelming sedation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: True to its name, Fruit Salad has a sweet, fruity flavor profile that includes notes of berries, citrus, and tropical fruits. The aroma is similarly sweet and fruity, with earthy undertones. The strain's delightful flavor and aroma make it a favorite for those who enjoy sweet, flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, compact, and covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty, resinous appearance. The plants are typically short and bushy, characteristic of indica-dominant strains, and may display vibrant hues of purple and green.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Fruit Salad Feminized is easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. The plants stay relatively short and compact, making them ideal for indoor growing setups with limited space. This strain thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, although it prefers warm, sunny climates. Its dense buds can be prone to mold, so ensuring proper airflow and maintaining the right humidity levels is important during the flowering stage. Training techniques such as topping or LST (Low-Stress Training) can help increase yields.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 9 weeks, which is relatively fast for an indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Fruit Salad produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of dense, flavorful buds, while outdoor plants can yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Fruit Salad Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Deep Relaxing Effects</strong>: Fruit Salad provides a calming, full-body high that’s perfect for evening use, helping users unwind and manage stress or pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Sweet, Fruity Flavor</strong>: The delightful mix of fruity flavors makes Fruit Salad a favorite among flavor chasers and those who enjoy sweet strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: This strain is relatively easy to grow, making it a great choice for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing and calming effects, Fruit Salad is best suited for evening or nighttime use, helping users unwind and fall asleep.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular among medical users seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia due to its potent physical effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor Enthusiasts</strong>: The sweet, fruity flavor of Fruit Salad makes it a standout strain for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Fruit Salad Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a flavorful, easy-to-grow indica strain with relaxing effects. Its sweet, fruity flavor, calming high, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're a novice or experienced grower, Fruit Salad offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, enjoyable high perfect for relaxation and sleep.</p>
<p> </p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A combination of various fruity strains, typically including <strong>Strawberry</strong>, <strong>Blueberry</strong>, and <strong>Pineapple</strong> genetics, resulting in a robust indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 16% to 22%, offering a strong and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Fruit Salad provides a relaxing, full-body high characteristic of indica strains, making it perfect for evening or nighttime use. The effects start with a light cerebral uplift, which improves mood and relieves stress, followed by a deep physical relaxation that can lead to couch-lock or sleep. It’s ideal for those looking to unwind after a long day, as well as medical users seeking relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Despite its strong physical effects, Fruit Salad maintains a slight mental clarity, making it a well-balanced strain for those who want relaxation without overwhelming sedation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: True to its name, Fruit Salad has a sweet, fruity flavor profile that includes notes of berries, citrus, and tropical fruits. The aroma is similarly sweet and fruity, with earthy undertones. The strain's delightful flavor and aroma make it a favorite for those who enjoy sweet, flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense, compact, and covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty, resinous appearance. The plants are typically short and bushy, characteristic of indica-dominant strains, and may display vibrant hues of purple and green.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Fruit Salad Feminized is easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. The plants stay relatively short and compact, making them ideal for indoor growing setups with limited space. This strain thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, although it prefers warm, sunny climates. Its dense buds can be prone to mold, so ensuring proper airflow and maintaining the right humidity levels is important during the flowering stage. Training techniques such as topping or LST (Low-Stress Training) can help increase yields.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 9 weeks, which is relatively fast for an indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Fruit Salad produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of dense, flavorful buds, while outdoor plants can yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Fruit Salad Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Deep Relaxing Effects</strong>: Fruit Salad provides a calming, full-body high that’s perfect for evening use, helping users unwind and manage stress or pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Sweet, Fruity Flavor</strong>: The delightful mix of fruity flavors makes Fruit Salad a favorite among flavor chasers and those who enjoy sweet strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: This strain is relatively easy to grow, making it a great choice for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing and calming effects, Fruit Salad is best suited for evening or nighttime use, helping users unwind and fall asleep.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular among medical users seeking relief from chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia due to its potent physical effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor Enthusiasts</strong>: The sweet, fruity flavor of Fruit Salad makes it a standout strain for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Fruit Salad Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a flavorful, easy-to-grow indica strain with relaxing effects. Its sweet, fruity flavor, calming high, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're a novice or experienced grower, Fruit Salad offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, enjoyable high perfect for relaxation and sleep.</p>
<p> </p>
About this strain
Fruit Salad is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Fruit Salad - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Fruit Salad is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Fruit Salad - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Island Roots Seeds & Flower
Island Roots is a premium marijuana seed company dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds for every type of grower, from beginners to experts. What started as a thoughtful gift grew into a mission to provide superior seed genetics and a strong community for cannabis enthusiasts. We offer an extensive selection of feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, and a diverse range of Indica and Sativa strains to suit various cultivation styles and preferences.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
Notice a problem?Report this item