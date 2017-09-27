About this product
<p><strong>Strawberry Cough</strong> is a sativa-dominant strain that is famous for its sweet, berry-like aroma and potent, uplifting effects. It is a favorite among sativa lovers for its ability to boost mood, focus, and creativity without overwhelming the user. Strawberry Cough's genetics are somewhat mysterious, but it’s believed to be a cross between a Haze strain and a strawberry-flavored indica.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: Likely a cross between an unknown Haze and an indica strain with strawberry-flavored genetics, resulting in a sativa-dominant hybrid.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 15% to 20%, making it a moderately potent strain with manageable effects for most users.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Strawberry Cough is known for its uplifting and euphoric effects, making it ideal for daytime use. It offers a clear-headed high that enhances focus, creativity, and sociability, while also relieving stress and anxiety. This strain is popular among those who need a mental boost but don't want the sedative effects of indica-dominant strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: True to its name, Strawberry Cough has a sweet, fruity flavor reminiscent of fresh strawberries, paired with an earthy, skunky undertone. The aroma is sweet and tangy, with strong berry notes that are immediately noticeable.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and covered in a frosty layer of trichomes, often with bright orange pistils. The plant tends to have a lighter green hue and produces sticky, resinous buds.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Strawberry Cough Feminized is relatively easy to grow, making it a good option for beginners and experienced growers alike. The plants tend to grow tall, like many sativa-dominant strains, so adequate vertical space and light management are necessary, particularly for indoor growing. The strain is resilient and adapts well to various climates.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is typically around 9 to 10 weeks.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Produces moderate yields, though the quality of the buds is often considered more important than sheer quantity. Indoor yields are generally higher, though it performs well outdoors as well.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Strawberry Cough Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Uplifting Effects</strong>: Ideal for daytime use, Strawberry Cough provides an energetic and clear-headed high that enhances mood, creativity, and focus.</li>
<li>
<strong>Sweet Flavor Profile</strong>: The sweet, strawberry-like flavor makes it a favorite for those who enjoy fruity cannabis strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Growing feminized seeds ensures that all plants will be female, maximizing bud production without the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Ease of Growth</strong>: Suitable for both novice and experienced growers, this strain is resilient and adapts well to different growing environments.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: Strawberry Cough is perfect for use during the day, as it provides a clear, focused high without the sedative effects of indica strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: Popular among medical users for its ability to relieve stress, anxiety, and depression, without causing lethargy or couch-lock.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor Chasers</strong>: Its sweet, berry-like flavor and aroma make it a treat for cannabis connoisseurs who appreciate flavorful strains.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Strawberry Cough Feminized</strong> is a top choice for sativa enthusiasts and those looking for an uplifting, euphoric high with a deliciously sweet flavor. Whether you're growing for recreational or medicinal use, its easy cultivation and potent, high-quality buds make it a rewarding strain to grow. The feminized seeds ensure a straightforward growing process, allowing you to focus on maximizing the yield and quality of your plants.</p>
<p> </p>
</div>
<!---->
<p> </p>
</div>
<!---->
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
