Soak up the sunshine in a rush of zesty joy with an Island Citrus Wave Classic. This perfect preroll is freshly hand packed with Citrus Wave, Island’s sweet and sour sativa, which is perfect for a bright day out in the Golden State. With aromatic notes of lemon and orange, this uplifting strain is sure to welcome a powerfully happy mind and body experience. Citrus Wave is from lemon and tangie dominant families with limonene and pinene dominant terpenes. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only all natural, triple-tested, single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.