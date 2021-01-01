About this product

Bask in the rays with an Island Pacific Dream Classic. This perfect preroll is freshly hand packed with Pacific Dream, Island’s slightly sweet, balanced celebration of California’s most universally loved blue dream strain. With floral notes and a subtle berry aroma, this level hybrid lends a gentle, full-body experience that's as easy as a cool, coastal breeze. Pacific Dream's floral rush of berry flavors contains myrcene dominant terpenes. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.