Island Classic Preroll: Evergreen Haze (Sativa)
About this product
Take the scenic route with a warm and woodsy Island Evergreen Haze Classic. This perfect preroll is freshly hand packed with Evergreen Haze, Island's classic sativa strain. Accented with pungent notes of earth and pine, this sociable sativa has a sweet exhale and invites a warm, cerebral feeling. Evergreen Haze possesses classic haze genetics with alpha pinene and myrcene dominant terpenes. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.
