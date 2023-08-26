Garlic Z is an indica-dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa). This strain has large, lime green colas and maintains a perfect bud structure harvest after harvest. The nose is pungent and very similar to our GMO strain with a slight Zkittles twist. When you first open the jar the garlic terpenes flare the nostrils, making way for the zkittles terp rainbow to illuminate. Garlic Z promotes a gleeful, relaxing high that can enhance creativity, before dropping you off in a bed of clouds. This strain is ideal for watching a movie or enjoying a good night’s rest and may be good for treating tension, muscle spasms, cramps and arthritis.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland