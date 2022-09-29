About this product
Be merry and bright with Mistletoe Haze, a sweet, limited-edition sativa that’ll be sure to lift you into the holiday spirit. With five mini prerolls hand-packed with the freshest flower, it welcomes a cerebral buzz perfect for enjoying a warm and cozy holiday. A portion of all proceeds from this strain will be donated to Last Prisoner Project in support of people imprisoned for non-violent cannabis offenses.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland
C12-0000108-LIC