Celebrate Summer with Island Limited Edition Solstice OG Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in smaller size, packed in our limited edition packaging that celebrates the sunniest season of the year. Solstice OG is a potent cross between Kryptonite and Hindu Kush and carries strong notes of fuel, skunk and spice. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only all natural, triple-tested, single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.