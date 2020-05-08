About this product
Celebrate Summer with Island Limited Edition Solstice OG Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in smaller size, packed in our limited edition packaging that celebrates the sunniest season of the year. Solstice OG is a potent cross between Kryptonite and Hindu Kush and carries strong notes of fuel, skunk and spice. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only all natural, triple-tested, single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland