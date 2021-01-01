About this product

Good things come in mini packages. With all the 100% flower goodness of our Classics in five 0.5 gram prerolls, Island Minis are individually sealed and come in a compact, reusable case designed for happiness on-the-go. Each hand-rolled Mini is triple-tested for quality and strain authenticity and wrapped in an all-natural, biodegradable paper cone. Whether intended for sharing the love or smoking them solo, a box of Minis is the perfect way to keep it rolling.