Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Island

Island

Island Minis Preroll 5-Pack

Product rating:

About this product

Good things come in mini packages. With all the 100% flower goodness of our Classics in five 0.5 gram prerolls, Island Minis are individually sealed and come in a compact, reusable case designed for happiness on-the-go. Each hand-rolled Mini is triple-tested for quality and strain authenticity and wrapped in an all-natural, biodegradable paper cone. Whether intended for sharing the love or smoking them solo, a box of Minis is the perfect way to keep it rolling.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!