Soak up the sunshine in a rush of zesty joy with Island Citrus Wave Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in a smaller size, individually sealed and freshly hand packed with Citrus Wave, Island’s sweet and sour sativa, which is perfect for a bright day out in the Golden State. With aromatic notes of lemon and orange, this uplifting strain is sure to welcome a powerfully happy mind and body experience. Citrus Wave is from lemon and tangie dominant families with limonene and pinene dominant terpenes. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only all natural, triple-tested, single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland