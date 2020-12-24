Float away with sweet and fruity Island Fruit Cart Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in a smaller size, individually sealed and freshly hand packed with Fruit Cart and bursting with flavors of citrus, earth, and fruit rinds. Make this delectable, easy-to-enjoy strain the perfect go-to for a sociable midday break in your day. Fruit Cart's smooth, tropical burst contains alpha pinene, limonene and camphene dominant terpenes for a fruity profile. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.