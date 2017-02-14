Island
Island PAX Pod: Lemon Wreck (Sativa)
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Elevate your day with Lemon Wreck, a sweet-and-sour sativa. This premium cannabis formula is specially crafted for the perfect vape experience. Contains only 100% pure cannabis distillate and natural terpenes.
Lemon Trainwreck effects
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
38% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
