Hybrid

4.2 2876 reviews

Trainwreck

Fruity
Herbal
Peppery

Trainwreck
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

Effects

Euphoric 57%
Happy 52%
Uplifted 47%
Relaxed 40%
Creative 35%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 26%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
Mexican
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Trainwreck
First strain child
Hoodwreck
child
Second strain child
Wreckage
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

