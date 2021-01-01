It's 4:20 Somewhere 6" Heavy Can Dab Rig Features:



• Approx. 6" Tall

• 26mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing

• 14mm Joint

• Heavy Can Style

• Thick Borosilicate Glass

• Fixed Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Quartz Banger Included

• Handmade in California



Intended for legal use only.



This bomb little 6" heavy can dab rig with 14mm quartz banger by It's 4:20 Somewhere features a can style body. The perc is a fixed diffused downstem. The size of this water pipe makes it a great travel companion and flavor saver! The joint is 14mm female and this piece will accept any 14mm male bowl or banger. A 14mm male quartz banger is included, or add any 14mm male male bowl of your choice and this bong is ready for your favorite bud. This is handmade with high quality borosilicate glass in California and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.



You won’t find a better-quality hand made water pipe bong with these features at this price anywhere.



Get an instant 10% off your first order, just visit our website and sign up for our email list.

