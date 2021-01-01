About this product
It's 4:20 Somewhere 8.5" Donut Base Water Pipe Features:</strong>
• Approx. 8.5" Tall
• 26mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing
• 14mm Joint
• Donut Base
• Ice Pinch
• Thick Borosilicate Glass
• Removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem
• 14mm Bowl Included (bowl style/type may vary)
• Handmade in California
Intended for legal use only.
This bad ass 8.5" donut base water pipe by It's 4:20 Somewhere features a fat round! Its wide base allows for a generous amount of smoke to be drawn from the removable 18mm to 14mm diffused downstem. Cool your smoke even further by stacking ice onto its triple ice pinch! This donut base bong is handmade with thick high quality borosilicate glass in California and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.
You won’t find a better-quality hand made water pipe bong with these features at this price anywhere.
About this brand
Its 420 Somewhere Best Online Head shop
2021 best online head shop for bongs, water pipes, dab rigs, oil rigs, percs, bubblers, hand pipes, & more. We carry all the major brands of bongs. Quick same day discreet free shipping, plus our No-Hassle lowest price+ guarantee ensures you’re getting the best price. You can count on our transparent (No BS) customer service making sure you are 100% satisfied. Welcome to the #1 best online head shop, It’s 4:20 Somewhere.
We carry all the cool brands: RooR, Bio Hazard, Chameleon Glass, Custom Torches, Empire Glassworks, Grav, Hemper, Medtainer, My Bud Vase, Phaedhaus, Raw, Zig-Zag and tons more!
