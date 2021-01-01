It's 4:20 Somewhere 8" Heavy Wall Beaker Dab Rig Features:



• Approx. 8" Tall

• 26mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing

• 14mm Joint

• Beaker Base

• Triple Ice Pinch

• Thick Borosilicate Glass

• Fixed Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Quartz Banger Included

• Handmade in California



intended for legal use only.



This great 8" heavy wall mini beaker w/ 14mm quartz banger by It's 4:20 Somewhere features a beaker style base and triple ice pinch for cool dabs. This heavy wall mini beaker bong rig features a fixed stem downstem to diffuse your smoke. The size of this water pipe makes it a great travel companion and flavor saver! The joint is 14mm female and this piece will accept any 14mm male bowl or banger. A 14mm male quartz banger is included, or add any 14mm male male bowl of your choice and this bong is ready for your favorite bud. This mini oil rig is handmade with high quality borosilicate glass in California and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.



You won’t find a better-quality hand made water pipe bong with these features at this price anywhere.



If it is only a glass dab rig that is preventing you from enjoying your kind of flavor then you should go ahead and buy a glass pipe that is simply outstanding in design, features, functionality and style. It is available here on your computer screen and you are just a click away from buying your glass pipe.



Buying a new glass dab rigs is exciting as you will see a wide range of rigs that you can buy for your enjoyment. And it will not be an expensive affair. The accessory will be available at a very pocket friendly price. But what is more exciting is availability of a wide range of designs and styles.



An inexpensive dab rigs can do the job as long it is of good quality. Our rigs fit the bill for price, quality and design. Purchase one now and start enjoying your favorite resins and honey in no time with a quality rig made in California from It’s 4:20 Somewhere Glass. Add a 14mm male bowl (not included) and you can now easily enjoy your favorite herb from your new bong rig.



