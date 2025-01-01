About this product
Live Resin Disposable: Mint Smash (1g)
Item 9 LabsVape pens
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesParanoid
- Feelings:HappyRelaxedSleepy
- Helps with:AnxietyInsomniaDepression
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimonenePinene
Mint Smash effects are mostly calming.
Mint Smash potency is higher THC than average.
Mint Smash is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and sleepy. Mint Smash has 21% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mint Smash, before let us know! Leave a review.
