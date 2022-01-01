About this product
For most of us, the circle of life laps between stressing about hair loss and the stress of it causing more hair loss. Hair problems have become one of the largest concerns of people across the globe, and only a few solutions have managed to help! Improved blood flow in the area near hair follicles encourages growth. DHT is a known culprit of receding hairlines. Potent moisturizing properties that treat dry, lifeless hair, and prevents damage and breakage. Hydrate and nourish your hair. This hair care product is the new wave of the future.
Why It is Beneficial: Sulfate Free. 24-hour frizz control. Aids in combating split ends. Smoother and softer hair. Excellent for moisturizing, softening, and nourishing hair. Provides vital nourishment to promote healthier and fuller hair.
Recommended Use: Apply to wet hair after shampooing and massage gently. Leave on for 1-3 minutes and rinse thoroughly.
Ingredients: Hemp Derived CBD, Keratin, Panthenol, Collagen Amino Acids, Jojoba, Wheat Germ Oil.
About this brand
Ivy J
Dr. Chelsea McGee, Board Certified Cardiologist is the founder of Ivy J. Ivy J was founded because Dr. McGee's patients continually desired alternatives to traditional westernized medicine. Patients grew exceedingly tired of the side effects associated with traditional medicine and sought other safe options. They wanted simpler alternatives to common everyday problems; thus, Ivy J was born.
We are the Avant-Garde in Health, Beauty, and Wellness. Ivy J believes in whole body wellness. Therefore, we have presented you with product lines for skin care, hair care, pain relief, nutrition, sleep support, weight management, prostate care, relaxation, and general overall health. We specialize in advanced formula high quality CBG and CBD products. Our CBD and CBG is 99% pure. All of our Hemp-Derived CBG and CBD is grown according to organic standards. Our CBG and CBD is premium grade, Non-GMO, made in the USA, gluten free, natural, Industrial Hemp Registered, Farm Bill Compliant, and has been third party tested to ensure they are safe for use and consumption. You may view our Certificates of Analysis, as we assure you, that we use the highest quality ingredients when producing our formula. We believe the best products are simple and natural, include only essential beneficial ingredients, and are infused with premium grade CBG and CBD. Some of our products are manufactured via a process called Nanotechnology which effectively increases your body's ability to absorb the product for maximum benefit.
