Jackpot is an extract distillate blend with a broad spectrum cannabinoid profile, infused with strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes. Jackpot offers up to 90% THC potency with a diverse range of therapeutic cannabinoids and all natural terpene profiles. No artificial terpenes. All fats, cellulose and other residues are removed in our extraction process. We pride ourselves on providing clean, butane-free oil.



No chargers, buttons to activate, or separate batteries are required. Each Jackpot CCELL disposable is loaded with CO2 distillate oil and ready to go, just take a pull for a low-odor vaping experience that's discreet and convenient. This disposable vaporizer fits in the palm of your hand. Combined with a high-quality hardware delivery system, our CCELL disposables are guaranteed to produce large volume draws. Jackpot disposable pens come in one size, .3g (300mg).



The Best Draw for the Buck. Lucky you.