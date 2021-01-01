PRICE: $5.00

AMOUNT: 2 grams (1 gram each)

STRAIN: Elektra

PROMINENT TERPENES: Myrcene (found in mangoes), Limonene (found in many lemon-flavored herbs, such as lemon balm or lemon thyme), and Pinene (a terpene that yields a pine-like aroma)



Elektra is a cross between Early Resin Berry and ACDC, with dense green and orange buds that give off a wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma. One of the higher potency CBD strains on the market today, Elektra contains 12% to 15.4% CBD, with less than 0.3% THC.



