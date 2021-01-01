JAXON
Bubba Kush is one of the most popular CBD strains on the market, and for a good reason. This strain is known for relaxing the mind and body making it a perfect strain to enjoy at the end of the day. This Indica dominant hybrid has large, dense, dark green buds that carry a strong nose of dark pine, bright citrus and kush.
11.60% CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes include Caryophyllene and Limonene
Benefits include relaxation, sleep-aid, pain relief, muscle tension
100% organic farming
Hand-trimmed flower
Grown in Southern Oregon
