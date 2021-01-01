About this product

Bubba Kush is one of the most popular CBD strains on the market, and for a good reason. This strain is known for relaxing the mind and body making it a perfect strain to enjoy at the end of the day. This Indica dominant hybrid has large, dense, dark green buds that carry a strong nose of dark pine, bright citrus and kush.



11.60% CBD

Indica Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes include Caryophyllene and Limonene

Benefits include relaxation, sleep-aid, pain relief, muscle tension

100% organic farming

Hand-trimmed flower

Grown in Southern Oregon