Are you ready to lift your mood?!? Lifter CBD flower is characterized by its light green nugs, frosty trichomes and long amber hairs. This cultivar provides a smooth, uplifting effect, making it suitable for consuming during the day or for socializing with friends. It has a sweet and gassy aroma, with notes of grapefruit, sweet citrus, earth, and diesel. The smoke is smooth and expansive with a pungent earth and gassy taste. This Sativa-dominant hybrid cultivar is the go-to strain if you are looking to boost your mood! So, what are you waiting for? Get some Lifter CBD flower today and let your creative juices flow!

read more