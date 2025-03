Introducing our 2023 Sour Brûlée CBD, a powerhouse of flavor and effects! This strain features light to dark green buds covered in amber pistils and hand-trimmed to perfection.



The aroma of Sour Brûlée CBD Flower alone is enough to make any mood skyrocket: trust us when we say it won’t disappoint! Take a whiff of the Sour Brûlée, and you’ll find yourself breathing in the gassy, sour aroma with citrus, fruit, lavender, and vanilla notes. It’s like taking a bite out of an orange creamsicle!



When it comes time to light up, you’ll be blown away by the taste of this bodacious hybrid strain! The smooth smoke starts with bright citrus and creamy vanilla notes before switching gears to an earthy pine finish. This strain provides just the right balance of energy and chill vibes. So whether you’re looking to relax or find some inspiration while tackling projects, Sour Brûlée has your back with its uplifting and mental clarity effects.

