Prepare to transform your day from dreary to cheery with our 2023 Greenhouse-grown Sour Lifter hemp flower. This premium Sativa-dominant hybrid strain is like sunshine on a cloudy day! With its classic juicy flavors and aromas, Sour Lifter provides an instant mood boost with a sour twist. It’s Farm Bill compliant, with less than 0.3% THC, allowing you to enjoy its benefits without any psychoactive effects.



If you’re seeking an energy boost, hoping to unlock your creative genius, aiming to sharpen your focus, or need help with those social butterflies, Sour Lifter CBD hemp has got you covered! Get ready to elevate your day the JAXON Wellness way.

read more