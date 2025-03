Suver Haze CBD flower is a beautiful Sativa dominant cultivar with sticky and aromatic nugs that will impress all CBD enthusiasts. It has an array of dark green hues accented by amber colored hairs and frosty trichomes. Suver Haze has a floral and citrus aroma with undertones of spice, wood, and earthy notes. It is known for its strong aroma and smooth smoke with an earthy aftertaste. If you are looking for a way to boost your energy and happiness, this strain is for you!

