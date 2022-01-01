About this product
Banana Kush Baby Jeeter Infused - Five .5g Joints 2.5g | Indica | 41.58% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief
Mood: relaxed, happy, euphoric.
This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an Indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
