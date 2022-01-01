About this product
Blueberry Kush Jeeter Juice Liquid Diamonds Vape Cartridge: 1000 mg | Indica | 82.19% THC and 0.138% CBD (Per Cartridge)
Blueberry Kush is an indica strain known for its relaxing and extremely sedating high. It is a hybrid of the Blueberry & OG Kush strains and like its parents has high THC contents. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long lasting sense of euphoria.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
