About this product
Bubba Gum Baby Jeeter Infused - Five .5g Joints 2.5g | Indica | 37.07% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Liquid Diamonds & Kief
Bubba Gum is a popular hybrid strain. Bubba Gum's genetics are a little unclear, but it is believed to be made from an unknown cross of Indiana Bubble Gum. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubba Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
