Fire OG Jeeter Juice Premium Cannabis Vape Cartridge : 1000 mg | Hybrid | 84.84% THC and 0.158% CBD (Per Cartridge)



Fire OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain that is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire.