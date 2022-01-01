About this product
Honeydew Baby Jeeter Infused - Five .5g Joints 2.5g | Sativa | 35.05% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief
Mood: euphoric, relaxed, hungry.
Honeydew is a Sativa dominant strain that keeps you motivated, making it an ideal strain for an afternoon adventure or creative escapes. It has a tasty, sweet melon and fruity berries flavor profile. You can experience happy, creative, euphoric, relaxing and uplifting effects. Honeydew helps with anxiety, chronic pain, and stress.
Mood: euphoric, relaxed, hungry.
Honeydew is a Sativa dominant strain that keeps you motivated, making it an ideal strain for an afternoon adventure or creative escapes. It has a tasty, sweet melon and fruity berries flavor profile. You can experience happy, creative, euphoric, relaxing and uplifting effects. Honeydew helps with anxiety, chronic pain, and stress.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?