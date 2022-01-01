About this product
Horchata Jeeter Juice Premium Liquid Diamonds Cartridge: 1000 mg | Hybrid | 97.05% THC (Per Cartridge)
An evenly balanced hybrid strain, the cross of Mochi Gelato X Jet Fuel Gelato. Just as delicious as the drink it's named after, Horchata will have you begging for more after just one taste.
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
