Ice Cream Banana Jeeter Juice Disposable Live Resin Straw: 500 mg | Indica | 84.51% THC (Per Straw)
Banana Ice Cream is an indica strain with a delicious flavor profile and aroma. The taste of this strain is of creamy bananas, think banana shake with cookies and cream on the side. The effect is powerful and relaxing and as it evolves there is no sudden let-down at all, just a very smooth, gentle landing instead
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days. Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements. Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?