Jetpacks
Bassa OG 1G Indica Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Even Higher
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new one gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!