Kona Gold 1G Sativa Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
About this product
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this strain
Kona Gold, also known as "Kona," is a sativa marijuana strain that has traveled far from its native origin, the volcanic soils of Hawaii’s Big Island. Soaring cerebral-focused euphoria captures the mind while leaving the body light and functional, making this sativa a perfect pair with or replacement for your morning cup of coffee. A tropical medley of pineapple and citrus flavors are cut by a sharp sour aroma that could almost be compared to diesel fuel. The authentic Kona Gold is unique to its mineral-rich homeland, but its replications overseas still have much to offer sativa enthusiasts.
