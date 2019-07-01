About this product
.5G pre-roll enhanced with kief!
Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.
About this strain
Produced by The Farm Genetics, Moon Walk an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Purple Cow with Square Dance. With its calming effects, this strain is perfect for anyone looking for a balanced indica to feel at ease after a long day of work or play. Moon Walk’s flavor is spicy with memorable citrus notes, and its buds are dark green with purple accents shaded by dark orange hairs.
Moon Walk effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
75% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
25% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Arthritis
50% of people say it helps with arthritis
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.