About this product
For cannabinauts who want to fly high above the clouds, new Jetpacks' Badder will have you surfing the Milky Way. This smooth, creamy cannabis extract offers a cosmic cruise though a constellation of concentrated cannabinoids and terpenes crafted from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.