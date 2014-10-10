Jetpacks
Viper 0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
.5G pre-roll enhanced with kief!
Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.
Viper effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
19% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!