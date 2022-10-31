About this product
We grew this strain on the Jetty Farm because it’s a perfect cross of the things we love: Classic OG fuel with a little bit of sweetness for a heady, relaxing high. We keep it UNREFINED, minimally-processed and single source so you don’t miss any of what this strain wants to give us.
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
